First Alert School Closings: See full list here

FIRST ALERT FRIDAY: Toledo is likely to have its highest single day snow total since December, 2016. This will be a light snow that falls over many hours: from before sunrise until after sunset. 1-3" of snow is possible in the Toledo area by the morning commute. Be sure to check the School Delay Hot Spots map on WTOL beginning at 4:30 AM. This map is a snapshot from Thursday evening at 6:30. At that time some schools in Monroe county had already closed for Friday. ...