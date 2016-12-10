Police looking for armed bank robber in Hancock County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police looking for armed bank robber in Hancock County

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
ARLINGTON, OH (WTOL) -

Police are on the lookout for a man who robbed the Huntington Bank on Main St. in Arlington this morning.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, a man made off with an undetermined amount of cash after brandishing a weapon and demanding money from a teller around 11:20 a.m.

The man is described as white, between 6’03” and 6’05”, and between 220 and 235 lbs.

If you have information about the crime you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 419-422-2424.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly