Police looking for armed bank robber in Hancock County

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police are on the lookout for a man who robbed the Huntington Bank on Main St. in Arlington this morning.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, a man made off with an undetermined amount of cash after brandishing a weapon and demanding money from a teller around 11:20 a.m.

The man is described as white, between 6’03” and 6’05”, and between 220 and 235 lbs.

If you have information about the crime you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 419-422-2424.

