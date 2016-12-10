Springfield students organize 'Breakfast with Santa' to collect toys for hospital

The Springfield High School community is coming together to collect toy donations for the Toledo Children's Hospital.

Their goal is to collect between 1,500 and 3,000 toys by Dec. 21.

The JROTC organized the community breakfast as their service project; The entire high school has been collecting toys for weeks.

They even organized a donation drop off service throughout the afternoon.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to pose for pictures, while families ate a warm pancake breakfast.

The objective for the students - to give back to the community that gives so much to them.

"Well, they learn how to support their own community," said JROTC Instructor First Sgt. Ricky Thomas. "They learn that by giving you shall receive or should receive but it's not always about receiving any gifts and those type of things. We try to instill that in these kids on a regular basis in the classroom. In most parts, they've learned that."

All of the toys that have been collected throughout the high school will be delivered to the Toledo Children's Hospital on Dec.21 - just in time for Christmas.

