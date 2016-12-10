Socks most gifted clothing during holidays

This story will make parents smile and children cringe.

The most popular piece of clothing this holiday season is those socks Mom and Dad always use to stuff your stocking.

Research group NPD found 20 percent of all sock purchases occur in December.

They outsell shirts, sweaters, scarves - everything.

In fact, 253 million pairs of socks were sold last season.

Socks certainly aren't the most exciting gift, so that got us thinking: what is the one thing you hate getting every Christmas?

