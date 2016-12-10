Ohio casino revenue dips in November as racinos see growth

New state data indicates Ohio's four casinos made less revenue last month compared to November 2015 while the state's seven racinos brought in more.

The figures released by the Casino Control Commission and state Lottery Commission show the casinos totaled about $62 million last month. Cleveland.com reports that's down from nearly $65 million last year.

The racinos totaled nearly $70 million, up from about $66 million a year earlier. Six racinos reported higher year-over-year revenue figures.

Revenue is the money remaining after winners are paid and promotions are deducted.

Casinos don't report revenue collected from selling merchandise, food, or beverages.

The Dayton Daily News reports racinos have made nearly $820 million so far this year. They'll surpass last year's total revenue by $60 million with an average December.

