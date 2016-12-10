Unattended food sparks kitchen fire in east Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Unattended food sparks kitchen fire in east Toledo

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A kitchen fire sent an east Toledo home up in smoke early Saturday morning. 

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Milton Street around 1 a.m. after someone left food unattended on the stove. 

No one was injured, but fire crews say the kitchen sustained a lot of damage. 

