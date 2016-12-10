Police search for gunman after overnight shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for gunman after overnight shooting

TOLEDO, OH

The Toledo Police Department is searching for the person responsible for shooting a man early Saturday morning. 

Officers were called to Elm Street near Mettler just after 2 a.m.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition is unknown. 

Police are still looking for the gunman. 

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

