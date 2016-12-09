Whitehouse Boy Scouts preparing to dig out elderly, disabled from upcoming storm

The sidewalks and driveways are clear on Friday but could soon be covered with snow.

That’s why the Whitehouse Police Department and Boy Scout Troop 97 are teaming up to help those who may need assistance after the storm.



Winter is about to rear its ugly head.

But if you can't remove your own snow because you're elderly or disabled, snow removal can be one less thing you have to worry about.



"In the event of heavy snow, the officers will contact the Boy Scouts, we have a contact number, and they will dispatch their troop to all these addresses to take care of this,” said Sergeant Ron Shellhammer with the Whitehouse Police Dept.



Sergeant Shellhammer says they came up with the idea after receiving complaints in the past about residents not following the village ordinance to remove snow and ice within 24 hours of a storm.



"Our officers go out and check, and come to find out a lot of these sidewalks that haven't been shoveled, or driveways that haven’t been shoveled, belong to elderly people or people with some disabilities that they just can’t get out there and do it," said Shellhammer.

He says this is another way for the police department to connect with the community.

And give the Boy Scouts a chance to earn their next rank.



"Even though we may not physically be able to do that, but we can branch out to resources in the community and come together in the community to help everybody out "



There are 15 people already signed up for the program.

If you are an interested elderly or infirm resident of Whitehouse and would like to sign up for the program, you are encouraged to call the Whitehouse Police Department (419-877-9191), or email Chief McDonough (mmcdonough@whitehouseoh.gov).

