Toledo riverfront getting Interactive, inclusive play equipment

The city of Toledo has partnered with the Ohio Soft Drink Association to bring a new feature to the Maumee riverfront.

The NEOS 360 is an electronic interactive play system designed to include anyone who wants to enjoy the fun.

On Friday morning, Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks Hudson announced the city will install the inclusive play system behind One Seagate along the river front.

Funding for the equipment comes from a grant through the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America.

The system features 8 game variants that are played using multiple pads around the circular equipment.

The games are designed to be played by anyone, regardless of any kind of physical impairment they may have.

"If you're visually impaired, there's sound. If you're in a wheelchair, things are at appropriate heights so that you can still reach them out of a wheelchair. And if you have no disabilities, all of which is available to you as well,” said Mike Collins.

The NEOS 360 is expected to be installed sometime in the spring.

