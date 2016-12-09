Toledo's Ronald McDonald House celebrates 1-year anniversary

It was a holiday celebration Friday night at the Ronald McDonald House in west Toledo.

Volunteers, former guests and staff members came for its one-year anniversary. A place that’s a home away from home for families of children receiving care in any of the area’s medical facilities.

The new house has 22 hotel-like rooms. Occupancy has been at 93 percent in the last year, serving 550 families.

No family is turned away and they stay for free, as long as their kids are receiving specialized medical care. They can return as often as necessary for follow-up care.

“Kids heal a bit faster because parents can be part of the treatment plan. Can talk to the doctors and nurses. Understand what needs to happen. And then there’s just the social part of it. To have mom and dad nearby when you have a sick child is very important,” according to Chad Bringman, executive director of the house.

Oscar and Ashley Espinosa of Rossford have been living at the house for two weeks.

Their daughter Raelynn was born premature and is next door at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

“It’s nice to be so close to her, be able to come back here, grab something to eat and then head back up there” says Oscar.

“It’s nice especially with her breastfeeding. I try to go up every three hours for feedings, so it’s a lot more convenient that having to drive,” Ashley said.

They say Raelynn should be home soon to celebrate her first Christmas with mom and dad.

