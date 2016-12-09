Home security expert says don't get ripped off with smart security devices

Peace of mind is at the top of many Christmas lists this year and smart home security devices are among this year’s top selling gifts.

But there are pros and cons to the new gadgets that home security experts say you need to be aware of.

The number one selling smart home device this year is the video doorbell.

The question is however, is it going to prevent a burglary, or will it just give you a great picture of the burglar?

"They're cool, they really are neat. But, if not integrated with a professional security system the level of security that you're getting is just not the same," said John Smythe, with Habitec Security.

Almost anyone can now install a camera in their home, and have a live video stream on their phone or tablet.

"The cost of the equipment has come down, which has helped the cost to the customer. Us and the products that you see at Best Buy and Walmart," said Smythe.

The difference however is in the case of an actual break in. With many of the new systems, the homeowner, who monitors the smart phone, is the alert system.

"Can you get an alarm to your phone and then try to call the police and say, 'hey I think there's an alarm going off in my house, can you come over?' It’s just not handled the same,” said Smythe. “The level of professionalism in that response is going to be a little lower. We’ve been doing this a lot of years.”

But some people may not need 24/7 monitoring for peace of mind. For them, the do-it-yourself option works.

There are pros and cons to both, but something is better than nothing.

“It really is a critical life safety device that’s going in your home, that’s monitoring you family, your business, your home, your possessions,” said Smythe.

Regardless of whether you choose a do-it-yourself option or a professionally managed system, the rising tide of technology is good news for homeowners.

“The technology kind of sat still for a long time in our industry so all the connectivity has really brought a lot more value to what we offer,” said Smythe.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.