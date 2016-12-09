Police identify 24-year-old man killed in fight, shooting at Findlay home

A man is dead following a fight that broke out at a home in Findlay.

Police were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to 241 George St., where they found Trey James, 24, with multiple gunshot wounds.

James was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy is scheduled for the coming days at the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

Police continue to investigate the fight and shooting. Currently, no arrests have been made.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.