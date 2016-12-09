OSU's Luke Fickell named head coach of Cincinnati

Current Ohio State co-defense coordinator Luke Fickell has agreed to become the next head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats. An official announcement was made Saturday.

The 42-year old Columbus native has been with the Buckeyes since 2002, when he was hired by then-coach Jim Tressel. He had previously been coaching the defensive line at the University of Akron.

Fickle was later promoted to co-defensive coordinator of the Buckeyes in 2005.

In 2011, Fickell took over as interim head coach after Tressel resigned during an NCAA investigation. He led the Buckeyes to a disappointing 6-6 record in the regular season. Fickell and the Buckeyes would lose in that year's Gator Bowl to Urban Meyer's Florida Gators.

Meyer was hired as Ohio State's head coach during the off-season and Fickell returned to the role of co-defensive coordinator.

Fickell will replace Tommy Tuberville at Cincinnati.

Tuberville came to Cincinnati in 2012 after stints at Ole Miss, Auburn, and Texas Tech.

In 2016. the Bearcats finished with a 4-8 record, winning only one game in the American Athletic Conference against East Carolina. Tuberville resigned at the end of the regular season with an overall record of 29-22.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.