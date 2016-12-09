School leaders prepare for year's first snowfall

With heavy snow expected for Sunday, schools are on alert for possible delays or cancellations.

"Things can look so different from one end of our district to another, that we have three guys and myself, and two other people, our transportation director and our buildings and grounds person, we're going to drive different parts of the district," said Francis Scruci, Bowling Green City Schools superintendent.

When it comes to making decisions on school closings, the district first get the latest weather forecasts. Then they try to make a decision by 5:30 a.m. as to whether school will be closed, delayed or go on as scheduled.

If there is school, Scruci said make sure kids are visible at the bus stop.

"Having some outerwear that have some bright colors to make them visible," Scruci said. "Certainly we want kids to stay very conscious of their surroundings and making sure that is there are snow banks and those kind of things, they are still staying off the road."

Scruci said he and other superintendents will be out checking the roads Monday morning.

