ODOT crews ready for first snowfall of the season

Starting at midnight on Saturday, ODOT truck drivers will be putting brine on the roads in 12-hour shifts.

Dale Calcamuggio, the man in charge of ODOT's salt operations in Lucas and Wood counties, said ODOT has not had many problems on the roadways so far, but they are preparing for what is to come.

"It's the first storm of the year, everybody is wanting to get out there and go, go, go and it's a weekend when everybody is busy," Calcamuggio said. "Give the plows room and stay clear. Check OHGO before you go, and just make sure your travel time is adequate for the weather out."

Calcamuggio promises the crews will be out on the roads until everything is clear. In the meantime, he said drivers should expect delays.

