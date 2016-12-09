Leaf collection suspended in light of expected snow storm

Leaf collection has been suspended to provide snow and ice control for the weather that is expected ahead.

Collection is approximately 65 percent complete, based on leaf volume. Leaves have been collected in all zip codes at least once.

When snow subsides, collection will resume.

They city says it will evaluate the situation Monday based on snow accumulation and then provide an update.

In light of all the expected snow, the city of Toledo, Live Well and Toledo Public Schools are encouraging community members to be “Snow Angels” by helping those in their neighborhood who may need assistance with shoveling and snow removal.

The city of Toledo has regulations to keep sidewalks clear of snow and ice to ensure the safety of pedestrians throughout the community.

While the city plans to remove snow and ice from city-owned walkways in neighborhoods, there is still a need for additional help to make sure all sidewalks are clear.

