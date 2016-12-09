Trial date set for Daniel Clay murder case

Daniel Clay was back in a Monroe County court room Friday morning.

The judge announced that his trial will start on May 8.

Clay is the man accused of killing Chelsea Bruck after a Halloween party in 2014 and then dumping her body.

Her remains were found the following Spring.

Last month, Clay pleaded not guilty to the two charges he faces – murder and concealing a death.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.