Money Talks News: Unusual expiration dates

It's natural to want to stock up on things so you make fewer trips to the store. After all, you say to yourself, why not? We'll use it sooner or later.

When it comes to things like milk, you know they have a limited shelf life, and you can definitely tell when the end is near. But there are plenty of other things around your house you may not think expire that actually do.

Things like cleaning products aren't necessarily dangerous when they're past their prime, they just might not work as well.

For example, bleach. According to the website realsimple.com, it only lasts three to six months. Dish detergent is good for a year and so is laundry detergent. Windex is good for about two years.

Got some motor oil sitting in the garage? Unopened, it has a shelf life of two to five years. Spray paint lasts about the same.

According to Glidden, their unopened house paint is good for two years.

How about booze? Opened liqueurs should be trashed after a couple of years. Some actually have an expiration date on them. Unopened, non-refrigerated beer should go after six to nine months.

Then, there's your toothbrush. Obviously replace it when it's worn, but you really shouldn't use these things more than a few months.

Bottom line? Knowing expiration dates is handy before you go to the warehouse store and stock up on all this stuff. Now what you need is a longer list, and it's waiting for you at the Money Talks News website. Just do a search for "expiration dates".

