Local middle schoolers provide comfort for homeless

A local middle school is providing some comfort for the homeless this holiday season.

Friday morning, a group of students from St. Pius spread hats, gloves and scarves throughout Middlegrounds Metropark.

In total, the fourth and fifth graders left more than 160 items as gifts for those in need during these cold months.

“We’re just giving the homeless people clothes. We’re paying them back for what we have and they don’t have," said St. Pius student Mallory Kolin. "It makes me feel really happy because I get to give back, and it’s fun."

Attached to each item of clothing was a note, telling the recipient that it’s intended to be taken and the name of who left it.

