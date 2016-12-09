Noel Project helping families have a bright Christmas

Dozens of volunteers will be hard at work Friday, helping to make Christmas bright for hundreds of families in Toledo.

The Noel Project gives toys, bikes, school supplies and a turkey to 500 families in Toledo area schools.

They all will be passed out Saturday morning, but Friday, volunteers are putting together 1,000 bikes for the kids to enjoy.

“We did this because some people, some families, wouldn’t be able to experience Christmas otherwise, so this is the way the church can give back to those families and bring a little joy to their lives so they can experience Christmas,” said Shana Marshall, a member of the Noel Project committee.

If you would like to help, volunteers will be at the Seagate Centre all evening Friday putting the bikes together. Just bring your tools.

