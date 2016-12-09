Snow blower repair shops busy ahead of weekend snow

The phones are ringing pretty regularly at Janney's Service Center on Secor in west Toledo, and that's just the way owner Tim Janney likes it.

"We're kind of sick individuals. Everybody else's misery is our pleasure, so snow is good for our business," Janney says.

Janney has been in the hardware and snow blower business for decades, and last year's mild winter was a bust. But he's thinking this year will be a bit more favorable.

"We've been brisk, yeah, especially the last few days with the talk of a storm coming," said Janney. "People that have stuff in for repair are coming in to get it, and people who haven't had it repaired are finally looking at it and deciding it needs repair."

Janney says if you haven't gotten your snowblower out of storage yet and tested it, now's the time to do it.

"Right now, we're not backed up," Janney said. "We're turning them around in a day or two as long as we have the parts."

He says that could quickly change though.

The shop also has ice melt, shovels and other necessities to get you through the snow and cold, but Janney says those items haven't been flying off the shelves, just yet.

"It's one of those items, if you don't need it, you don't need it, so you gamble on that, and you just hope when you do need it, somebody's got it for you," says Janney.



Usually that comes after the snow has already started falling.

