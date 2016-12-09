Putnam County Sheriff's Office seizes $14,000 of crystal meth during traffic stop

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects Friday during a traffic stop in Ottawa.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle in Ottawa Friday morning just after midnight.

A K-9 unit was brought in to search the vehicle.

Police found crystal meth with a street value worth of $14,000.

Three suspects were arrested by the deputies.

So far, the sheriff's office has not released the identities of the suspects.

