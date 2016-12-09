Toledo Zoo's 'Lights Before Christmas" wins best zoo lights competition

The Toledo Zoo's annual 'Lights Before Christmas' festival was voted the country's best zoo lights by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice.

Toledo Zoo was up against 20 other zoos, including the Detroit Zoo, which placed second, and Indianapolis Zoo, which placed fourth.

"We are extremely thankful for the outpouring of support from Zoo friends here and abroad that helped us win this contest. We could not have done it without all of our supporters voting every day and encouraging others to do the same. It is truly a win for this whole community, by this whole community," said Jeff Sailer, the Zoo’s executive director. "The country now knows what this area has for more than 30 years. Our lights truly are the best.”

This year continues until New Year's Eve. The festival will be open from Sunday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The zoo will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Toledo Zoo members will receive free and unlimited visits Monday through Thursday and will also have one free weekend.

Visitors can receive a one dollar discount by ordering tickets online.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.