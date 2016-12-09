Man arrested, charged for allegedly stabbing grandfather

Fremont police arrested a man Friday after he allegedly stabbed his grandfather.

According to police, officers responded to a home on Birchard Avenue just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Officers found Gerald Clark, 85, on the floor with a stab wound in the neck area.

Clark was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police arrested Clark's grandson Dennis Gardner, 29, for the attempted murder of Clark.

He is currently being held in the Sandusky County Jail. He is due in court Monday at 9 a.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.