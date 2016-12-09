One killed in two-vehicle accident on Ohio Turnpike

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday morning fatal crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Milan Township.

It happened westbound on the Turnpike at milepost 119 just after 8 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Sabastian Demeel, 45, of Northville, Michigan was traveling westbound in the middle lane.

A 2004 Dodge Stratus driven by Corie Fobbs, 18, of Toledo was attempting to pass Dameel in the left lane. However, Fobbs' Dodge sideswiped into the Dameel's Ford.

Fobbs lost control of the vehicle, which went off the right side of the road. The vehicle ended up in a ditch and overturned, ejecting two of the three passengers in the vehicle.

Fobbs was trapped inside the vehicle while passenger Amauri Stenson, 18, was trapped underneath the vehicle.

Two officers and four civilians helped remove Stenson from under the car. Fobbs was later removed from inside the car later.

Stensen and passenger Chase Wanamaker, 18, were taken by helicopter to Cleveland Metro Hospital. Stenson later died from injuries.

Fobbs and passenger Benjamin Wortham, 18, were transported by ambulance to Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk.

Sabastian Demeel was not injured in the accident.

Fobbs was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, however none of the three passengers in the vehicle were wearing a seat belt.

The right westbound lane of the turnpike was closed for about two hours following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

