Local singer-songwriter Sheri LaFontaine performs on WTOL 11

Christian singer-songwriter Sheri LaFontaine put on a performance of a holiday original as well as a classic.

The first song LaFontaine performed was a song she wrote about holiday traditions in Toledo, "Happy Holidays Toledo."

She also performed the classic "Do You Hear What I Hear?"

LaFontaine recently moved by to Toledo from Nashville.

She will sing at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church on Christmas Day, with the church's choir.

You can learn more about Sheri and her music by visiting her website

.Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.