Two robbery suspects arrested in Lima

The Allen County Sheriff's Office arrested two robbery suspects in Lima Thursday following an investigation.

According to the Allen County Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened Tuesday at the One Stop Shop Marathon Station on N. West Station in Lima.

The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant and raided a residence on Lakewood Avenue in Lima.

Richard Lee Stoneburner, 26, and Heather Lynn Stotler, 34, were arrested by the officers after evidence from the robbery was found at the residence.

Both suspects will be arraigned in court Friday at 2 p.m.

