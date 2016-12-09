Ohio lawmakers OK concealed weapons in day cares, colleges

Lawmakers in Ohio have approved legislation expanding the state's concealed-weapons law to allow guns in colleges and day cares and on private aircraft.

The bill that now goes to Gov. John Kasich still permits those places to ban guns if they want.

State lawmakers signed off on a flurry of new measures Thursday and into Friday as it ended its two-year legislative session.

The legislature is sending Kasich a bill that that would ban abortions after 20 weeks in addition to a proposal that would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The so-called heartbeat bill could give Ohio one of the nation's most stringent abortion restrictions.

