No threat found at Bowsher HS following social media post to 'shoot up the school'

School officials say no weapons were found after a threat to Bowsher High School in Toledo was posted online.

Extra security was sent to the school and neighborhood as a precaution Friday morning after rumors swirled about a possible fight or gun at the school.

The school tracked down the student who made the post; He admitted to making up the story.

A TPS spokesperson says the student will face a disciplinary hearing where he could be suspended. The school did not release the age of the student.

In a statement on Facebook, Bowsher officials said:

“School personnel is following the Toledo Public Schools Code of Conduct regarding this incident. I want to thank the families who reached out to our Facebook page last night giving a heads up. We take every possible threat seriously and will always investigate."

No weapons of any kind were found at the school.

