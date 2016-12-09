Delta family safe after morning house fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Delta family safe after morning house fire

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Delta family is safe after a house fire Friday morning. 

Crews were called to a house in the 55 hundred block of County Road A around 8 a.m. 

By the time firefighters arrived, everyone inside the house made it out safely. 

There's no word yet on what started the fire. 

WTOL 11 has a crew on the way - stay with us on air and online for the latest. 

ollow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly