Delta family safe after morning house fire

A Delta family is safe after a house fire Friday morning.

Crews were called to a house in the 55 hundred block of County Road A around 8 a.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, everyone inside the house made it out safely.

There's no word yet on what started the fire.

