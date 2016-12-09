Sunday Storm: Winter roars into the weekend!

Winter is roaring this weekend! And we're giving you the First Alert to our first major winter storm of the season.

Expect the first round of snow to arrive very early Sunday morning. Accumulations will slowly mount through the day on Sunday.

Steadier snow Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7" will be expected for many.

It appears that overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, a wintry mix of sleet and possibly rain mix in south and east of Toledo. This will limit accumulations in these areas to 2 to 4"

Snow may linger into Monday morning, creating the potential for delays and difficult travel.

Have the snow shovels ready and the snow blowers gased and tuned up prior to this weekend.

Expect the hits to keep on coming, into the middle of next week the Arctic Hammer will bring a frigid mid winter feel to the area.

Winter is here to stay!

