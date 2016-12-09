Heartbeat of Toledo to hold annual 'Dine and Dash'

Heartbeat of Toledo is holding it's second Dine and Dash event Friday.

The event is a chance for women to come together, relax and even do some Christmas shopping while helping the organization.

Dozens of local businesses and vendors will showcase their products to 350 ladies at the Hilton Garden Inn Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WTOL's Melissa Andrews will emcee a luncheon during the event.

Heartbeat opened for the first time on May 17, 1971. Heartbeat of Toledo was the first center set up and was then used as a model for the subsequent centers. Today, Heartbeat International (now located in Columbus) has more than 1,800 affiliates in 40 countries.

In 2005, Heartbeat started Heart to Heart, a prenatal and parent learning center which serves about 500 moms and dads and their babies each year. In 2011, Heartbeat began Your First Look, a Women’s Center offering free pregnancy tests with ultrasound confirmation and the opportunity to consult with a registered nurse. Your First Look East Toledo Women's Center (101 Main St) opened in 2014. Heartbeat opened an office in East Toledo in July of 2015 offering prenatal and parenting classes and emergency assistance.



Buy ticket's to the Dine and Dash event here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.