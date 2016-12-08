Activist recalls experience while at Standing Rock

One activist is on his way home from North Dakota after spending nearly two weeks protesting the $3.7 billion pipeline. He stopped in Toledo on his way to his home in New York.

Tarak Kauff is an army veteran who's now been to standing rock not once, but three times to help stop the 1,170-mile Dakota Access Pipeline.

He's a part of Veterans for Peace and went in hopes of justice.

"It's profit over people and profit over land, and we can't have that,” said Kauff, a member of the board of directors at Veterans for Peace. “It's up to everybody to stand up for this. That's why there were 10,000 people there. There were 10,000 people, you should have seen it, it was amazing."

His first visit lasted six days and ended when he was arrested on charges of unlawful trespassing and rioting. Kauff spent the night in jail, but it wouldn't keep him from fighting.

He again visited Standing Rock, delivering 15,000 pounds of firewood, and his third visit was in conjunction with 2,000 to 3,000 veterans to stand in solidarity with the first nation people.

"I've seen this, so I know this is the truth,” said Kauff. “It's non-violent and it's prayerful and it's done as a ceremony, which is amazing. Even the pipeline people are not their enemies, they don't want them to be their enemies. They want the pipeline to stop, but they don't want to make enemies and have hatred towards them."

Through snowstorms and temperatures well below zero he and other "water protectors," as they refer to themselves, were excited about the Army Corps of Engineers decision to not approve an easement.

"It was considered a victory,” said Kauff. “I mean people were jubilant about it even though they realized that this is not the end of the struggle. This was just one small victory, but still the very fact that the Army Corps of Engineers did that was significant."

While he says, they do fear how the President-elect will handle the situation he is going to look to the wisdom and guidance of the first nation people.

Kauff does have to return to North Dakota a fourth time for his trial in the future.

