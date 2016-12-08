Heavy hearts in Columbus following John Glenn's death

As night fell Wednesday in Columbus, hearts were heavy after learning of the death of a fallen hero.

Former U.S. Senator and legendary NASA astronaut John Glenn was a hero who made history during the race to space between the U.S. and former Soviet Union, while always remembering and giving back to his home state of Ohio.

There is a special connection between John Glenn and the Buckeye campus. This includes the John Glenn College of Public Affairs which dates back to 1969. In 2009, Glenn also delivered the keynote Spring commencement address.

Ohio State University President Michael V. Drake reacted to his passing, saying:

“Senator Glenn was a decorated U.S. Marine aviator, legendary NASA astronaut, tireless public servant, and an unparalleled supporter of The John Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State, where he served actively as an adjunct professor until just recently. He was an authentic hero whose courage, integrity, sacrifice and achievements inspired people, young and old, around the world."

Glenn was hospitalized at the James Cancer Center one week ago, according to reports. The hospital cautioned this does not mean had cancer, and until Wednesday, remained tight-lipped about his condition or prognosis.

But two years ago, the 95-year-old suffered a stroke after having heart valve replacement surgery.

President Obama released a quote following the news:

"The people of Ohio remember a devoted public servant who represented his fellow Buckeyes in the U.S. Senate for a quarter of a century and who fought to keep America a leader in science and technology."

Glenn is survived by his wife of 73 years, Annie, two children and grandchildren.

Details are being worked out, but Glenn’s body will lie in state at the Ohio Statehouse, and a public memorial service will be held at OSU's Mershon Auditorium.

He will be buried near Washington, D.C., at Arlington National Cemetery in a private service.

