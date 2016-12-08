Deadline extended to win free home for the holidays

List 'n Sell Realty is giving you even more time to win a free home for the holidays.

The company announced they are extending their video submission deadline to Friday, Dec. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

According to the company, so many people have entered the contest they wanted to extend the deadline to allow more people a chance to win.

"We were just absolutely overwhelmed with the response by everyone. I mean from Facebook messages, to emails, to phone calls," said owner Engelo Rumora. "It's truly been humbling to get so many people reaching out to us."

The house is in the 100 block of Austin in north Toledo.

Rumora says the remodeling is coming along nicely.

"It looks fantastic. I mean there's still quite a bit of work we need to do. We need to install a new furnace, a new hot water heater, but the inside is coming along really well," says Rumora. "All the paint is done, the carpet is in, and it looks fantastic."

He says they have fully committed to doing the giveaway, though his team would welcome any help to really make the house a home.

Rumora says they already have a commitment to stock the house with food.

"Would absolutely love to get some Christmas decorations, a Christmas tree, and appliances, and furniture would be fantastic also," Rumora said.

The local business owner says this experience has been eye opening, and he now wants to do even more for the community in the future.

"It really touches your heart when you see a lot of people suffering and in pain. And especially what they've been through for a very long time, so it's one of the other reasons why we want to do this every single year. Start a movement, I mean sky's the limit," said Rumora.



The public will have until Dec. 18 to vote for the winner. They hope to give the house away just before Christmas. Enter here.

