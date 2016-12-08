Flashback Feature: 'John Glenn, a hero for our time'

The country is saying goodbye to an American legend and hero.

Former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn died Wednesday in Columbus.

Glenn became a national hero is 1962 when he became the first American to orbit the Earth.

He then spent 24 years as a democrat from Ohio in the U.S. Senate.

Glenn returned to space in 1998, at age 77, aboard the space shuttle “Discovery.”

He was the last survivor of the original Mercy 7 astronauts.

In October 1998, WTOL’s Dick Berry traveled to the Kennedy Space Center to cover Senator Glenn’s space shuttle mission.

At a look back in time, a 77-year-old John Glenn would be the oldest man ever to enter space.

