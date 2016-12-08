'Humans of Findlay' project takes off for local documentary maker

We’re all human, and a project by a documentary maker in Findlay shows off our “humanness.”

Dave Morrow is behind the Humans of Findlay project, one of its kind happening all over the country.

Morrow says the idea came from the movement Humans of New York.

He recalls living in Findlay for ten years, and not feeling like he and his wife really knew anybody. They wanted to get to know those living around them, and that’s when Morrow saw a spot on Humans of New York.

“We thought, ‘why can’t we do that.’ Highlight what the people in Findlay were doing, and it took off,” said Morrow.

These kinds of posts can flood a Facebook wall, of people all over the country. It gives gazers the opportunity to connect with someone they don’t know and who could live thousands of miles away.

Morrow says they are followed by people in every state in the union, along with 40 other countries. They have done more than 600 stories.

As the project grew, people were curious in a more permanent means of highlighting the people they were getting to know. That’s when Morrow decided to make a book. Kind of like a yearbook for the city of Findlay.

You can imagine he’s found some pretty interesting humans throughout the process.

“It’s been amazing. We’ve gone from age 5 to 102, every denomination, ethnicity, lifestyle, etc. We found some amazing people,” Morrow said.

He says they get between 15,000 and 30,000 responses on every story, and they do one about every three days. Morrow says it has been a lot of fun getting to know the human around him.

The process of finding people to distinguish and share their story has become pretty simple ever since the project took off.

“Some of it is us, as we go out we meet unique people, but it’s taken a life of its own,” Morrow said.

Nearly 90 percent of their stories come from nominations by someone else, which really makes it a project that’s controlled by those who are inspired by the humans around them.

Volume one of Humans of Findlay can be purchased by getting on their website. The cost is $20.

Proceeds from the last book, which totaled almost $9,000, were donated to the Children’s Program at the Hancock Historical Museum.

Morrow says they are currently working on a volume two.

From teachers, to doctors, to WWII vets and a Rosie the Riveter. The people of Northwest Ohio have plenty to catch up on.

“They are amazing,” Morrow said. “It’s been a blessing to be a part of it.”

