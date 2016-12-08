Globetrotters teach ABCs of bullying at local elementary school

It was an exciting day for the kids at Larchmont Elementary School.

The Harlem Globetrotters were going over the ABCs of Bullying Prevention.

The interactive program focuses on action, bravery and compassion.

“For me, this is probably just as great as entertaining for people – 10,000 people. But for me, this is great. When I was younger, I was actually bullied,” said Wun Versher, known as “the shot.”

The program was designed by the Globetrotters in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence to help reduce bullying and violence among the youth in schools and communities.

