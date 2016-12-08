Findlay set to open new Center for Civic Engagement

The University of Findlay is hoping to become the home for all social issue discussions in Hancock County.

The new Center for Civic Engagement will be located inside of the future College of Business at the University of Findlay and will act as the hub for Hancock County community initiatives.

Currently, most social coalitions are hosted at the United Way of Hancock County. But, the new Findlay-Hancock County Center for Civic Engagement will be the permanent home for all current and future groups who want to tackle housing, transportation, work force, substance abuse and mental health.

And the central location would also promote synergy among the groups.

"By having a space here on campus, it would enable them to come to the new College of Business/Center for Student Life, with a space dedicated to them," said Tricia Valasek, co-director of the Center for Civil Engagement. "It could have their materials saved. And all of the coalitions could come in and they can build off of each other and they can see how they all intersect with one another."

The center is expected to be open some time in 2017.

