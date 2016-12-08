Local businesses bring the heat at Soul City Boxing

A Soul City Boxing, things are getting heated, and this isn’t talking about tempers.

A brand new furnace was donated to the gym and installed just in time for winter.

Soul City Gym is more than just a boxing facility. They consider themselves an anti-violence, anti-gang organization, a place for education, and for many kids in central Toledo, it provides a safe and stable place to go after school.

With winter approaching fast, some local Toledo businesses, along with help from sheet metal workers from Local 33, wanted to make sure the Soul City community was taken care of and warm.

Two new furnaces and duct work were installed by some third-year apprentices from Local 33.

"This gives them a real hands on feel and you know at the end of the day it makes them feel good. If you give someone that feeling, they'll keep coming back and helping out the community,” says Matt Cherry from Local 33. “This community gives a lot to our union, and the biggest thing we wanted to do was give back, and we try to do that every year.”

Materials for the project were funded and supplied by M&M Heating and Cooling, along with VM Systems.

The estimated value of the project was more than $25,000.

