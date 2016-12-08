UT unveils more than $100 million improvements

Major changes are coming to the University of Toledo’s campus.

Wednesday, school leaders unveiled a new ten-year plan, totaling more than $100 million.

One of the biggest changes is that UT would stop most of its operations at Scott Park campus.

The softball, baseball and soccer stadiums, all located at the alternate campus, now will be relocating to the main campus. This move also includes other administrative offices and services at Scott Park.

Currently, on the Scott Park campus, UT rents out space to Toledo Public Schools, local community colleges and Toledo Fire and Rescue. The face behind this plan, Jason Toth, says this won't change.

"We are going to maintain the facility with those partners that exist there today, but it's the internal UT functions that will come back to the main campus," said Toth, associate vice president of facilities and construction.

Toth says one of the biggest complaints they have heard from students is about an outdated student union.

"We had considered the idea of building a new union, but we feel very confident that we can renovate the existing student union in place through a phased approach and create a very vibrant, collaborative space for our students," said Toth.

A majority of the plans outlined don't involve new construction, however, dressing up what is already there.

"We know we have aged facilities. We've had many success stories with renovations on our campus," Toth said.

He hopes this transforms the campus into something the students, faculty and community can be proud of.

"We're very excited. This provides us a guide and a path to go forward, something that our community can rally around and all be headed in the same direction," says Toth.

The project will be funded by money from fundraising, the state, and bond issues.

Leaders do not plan on raising tuition for students to raise money for this project.

The plan is laid out into two separate five-year phases, and some of the work is already underway.

