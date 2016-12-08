Middlegrounds Metropark representatives discuss off-leash dog area

Representatives from the Metroparks met with city council Thursday to discuss the first off-leash dog area.

Metropark leaders do not have to listen to city council when it comes to putting the dog park at Middlegrounds, but they say they want to stay in good graces with the city.

The Metroparks' Chief of operations, Joe Fausnaugh was allowing city council to hear the plans. This discussion has been happening for the last couple months.

At the meeting, Fausnaugh, was showing council members the different aspects of this idea.

In the plan, the park would be open to the general public, without any fees. All he asks is, that people follow the posted rules.

Questions from council members including things about parking, and rules for the canines. Fausnaugh says there is plenty of room at the front of Middlegrounds near the Anthony Wayne bridge.

The area would be fenced in with a double gate for security.

"Basically we'll be taking a portion of the park and fencing it in so there will be a combination of natural areas and turf that dogs will be allowed to go out and run and play in without being leashed,” Joe Fausnaugh said.

The park is not set to open until sometime this spring so the turf does not get worn out before everyone is able to use it.

Fausnaugh says the response has been overwhelmingly positive and he hopes this will provide another reason for people to enjoy downtown.

