Victory for firefighters: Ohio legislature passes Senate Bill 27

They run into burning buildings to save lives. Now, Ohio’s legislature has passed a measure that could help save theirs.

Senate Bill 27, which will allow workers compensation to pay for the medical bills of firefighters diagnosed with cancer, is just awaiting the governor’s signature.

This is a major victory for firefighters across the state, including those right here at the Toledo Fire Department.

But Ohio is behind the times. Over 30 states already passed measures like this to assist firefighters who receive a cancer diagnosis.

“Through the old rules of workers comp, it was difficult to get a claim approved for an industrial disease like cancer for firefighters, and this will go a long way,” said Jeff Koenigseker.

Koenigseker, who is president of the Toledo Firefighter’s Union, says there’s a long list of Toledo firefighters who have died from cancer.

Statistics from the Institution of National Occupational Safety and Health reports firefighters are 50 percent more likely than the general public to be diagnosed with cancer, and 14 percent more likely to die of the disease.

Senate Bill 27, which was a bipartisan effort, passing 31 to 1 in the Senate, will allow Ohio firefighters to now file claims with workers compensations to help cover the cost of medical bills while fighting cancer.

“It doesn’t change our job. It’s as dangerous as it has ever been, if not more,” says Koenigseker. “Just in the event we contract cancer, it will go a long way in helping us fight it and beat.”

