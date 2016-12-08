Athlete of the Week: Spink Brothers

The Walleye off to the best start of any team in the ECHL this season. A big reason why is the play of the Spink brothers.

On Tuesday morning, in overtime, Tyson took a feed from his brother Tyler and scored the game winner, lifting the Walleye to their 16th win in 19 games.

"We had high expectations coming in, so we knew the group that we had coming into this season, so obviously we want to put as many wins up as possible, and we're just thankful we're able to do that," said Tyson Spink.

Since coming to the Walleye in the middle of last season, the Spink brothers have dominated the ECHL. So far the twins have had eight goals and 13 assists a piece, and are tied for second on the team in points.

"The Spink brothers are dynamic," said Dan Watson, Walleye head coach. "They know each other, they know where to cut, they know where to look for pucks and lay pucks into space to each other. They've done it for so long, that it's very nice to be able to throw those two out there and know that something could happen. And they've capitalized again on every chance they get. Whether they're moving their feet, whether it's a great shot, a great pass, or a great play, they're very dynamic when they have a lot of ice to work with."

The Walleye will now turn their focus to a tough road trip to Alaska and then Utah, returning to their home ice on December 23. Both brothers looking to keep up their winning ways.

