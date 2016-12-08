Sen. Edna Brown testifies on phosphorus levels in Lake Erie

State Senator Edna Brown (D-Toledo) provided testimony to Senate Resolution 256 encouraging support for the agreement between Ohio, Michigan, and Ontario to reduce the amount of phosphorus in Lake Erie.

Phosphorus from fertilizer runoff contributes to the growth of harmful algal blooms.

“Without implementing a plan that adequately addresses this issue, we are putting Ohio’s families at risk,” said Senator Brown. “By investing in practices that improve the state of our Great Lakes, we invest in the health and well being of Ohioans.”

The Western Basin of Lake Erie Collaborative Implementation Plan expands upon the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, which was signed by both the U.S. and Canada in 2012. The agreement was a collaborative effort between the two countries to manage phosphorus concentrations and loadings in Lake Erie.

The plan hopes to reduce phosphorus in the western basin of Lake Erie at a rate of 40 percent by 2025, with an interim goal of 20 percent by 2020. The western basin accounts for 61 percent of the entire lake annual phosphorus load.

Senator Brown also recently testified for Senate Bill 224, which focuses on reducing nutrient runoff from agricultural lands and animal feeding lots, contributing to toxic algal blooms in waterways.

