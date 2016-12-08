Central Toledo neighborhood disagrees on urban garden

A central Toledo neighborhood is in disagreement over the development of urban gardens.

Some see the project as beautification, while others are calling it a nuisance.

Throughout the neighborhood near Monroe and Auburn, there’s a few vacant lots that have been cleared and mulched. It’s all part of one neighbor’s effort to create new healthy soil for growing and farming right in the neighborhood.

While some residents are excited about it, others are not so sure about the process.

"If you go back there on the corner and behind my house, it doesn't look nice. If you go around the corner it doesn't look nice,” Melvin Hughes said. “All that's piled up at the end of this road doesn't look nice. Across the street from that, doesn't look nice."

There are four or five lots in the neighborhood that Thomas Jackson plans to turn into urban gardens, which he says will take time.

"You bring in the mulch and you let it sit for a year, year and a half. If you let it sit, it will just turn into organic soil,” Jackson said.

Along with complaints of odor, concerned neighbors just wish they were kept a little more in the loop.

"We didn't have any 'say so' in this. If we had a 'say so' we'd say why couldn't he just do one lot and see how it develops. You know, take one and show us what you can do,” Hughes said.

Those complaints made it to the desk of Judge C. Allen McConnel, who yesterday, ordered Jackson to have all the wood chips removed by Jan. 4.

"It's taken me at least a year and a half to get them here,” said Jackson. “I don't know how I can remove them by Jan. 4.. Most of the stuff is already dirt” Jackson said..

Jackson met with his attorney Wednesday and says he is planning an appeal.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.