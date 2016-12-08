Toledo lead safe ordinance reaches milestone

Toledo’s Safe Lead Ordinance went on the books in August.

It stated properties built before 1978, approximately 55,000 of them, must be inspected for lead-based paint before landlords lease them to tenants.

This week, two homes passed inspection, declared lead safe.

“What it does is shows the process we’re using right now is doable. It’s feasible with two in the bank already with more to come. We’re moving in the right direction” says Eric Zgodzinski, commissioner of the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

Zgodzinksi appeared before a Toledo City Council Committee Thursday to update the program. He says the lead inspectors take a two-day class from the Health Department to receive their certification.

If they find lead in a house, it fails the test. Then, it's up to the landlord to remove the lead. September is their deadline.

“I would love to be further along right now, starting from scratch, doing what we did," adds Mr. Zgodzinski. "I think this community has pulled together and done some great things."

Two new lead inspection classes are scheduled for next month. The cost is $140.

For further information contact the Health Department.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.