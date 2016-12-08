Bowling Green to officially name Ice Arena after local family

Bowling Green State University announced they will name their ice arena the Slater Family Ice Arena.

The name is in recognition of a generous $2 million gift to the university by the Slater family.

Scott Slater is a BGSU alumnus. He and his family played an important role in securing the school's hockey program.

"The Slaters are a true Falcon Family,” said Mary Ellen Mazey, Ph.D., president of Bowling Green State University. “Through the years, they have made the University central to their lives with support of BGSU Hockey and many community programs such as high school hockey and figure skating. It is fitting, and inspirational, that their dedication become a permanent part of the University with the naming of the Slater Family Ice Arena.”

The Slater family's gift will be celebrated at the Ice Arena 50th Anniversary Community Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

