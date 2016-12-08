Tributes pour in for American hero John Glenn

Within minutes of the news that pioneering astronaut and longtime Ohio senator John Glenn's death, tributes from all over the country and the state of Ohio began to pour in.

The White House released a statement saying:

When John Glenn blasted off from Cape Canaveral atop an Atlas rocket in 1962, he lifted the hopes of a nation. And when his Friendship 7 spacecraft splashed down a few hours later, the first American to orbit the Earth reminded us that with courage and a spirit of discovery there's no limit to the heights we can reach together. With John's passing, our nation has lost an icon and Michelle and I have lost a friend. John spent his life breaking barriers, from defending our freedom as a decorated Marine Corps fighter pilot in World War II and Korea, to setting a transcontinental speed record, to becoming, at age 77, the oldest human to touch the stars. John always had the right stuff, inspiring generations of scientists, engineers and astronauts who will take us to Mars and beyond--not just to visit, but to stay. Today, the people of Ohio remember a devoted public servant who represented his fellow Buckeyes in the U.S. Senate for a quarter century and who fought to keep America a leader in science and technology. Our thoughts are with his beloved wife Annie, their children John and Carolyn and the entire Glenn family. The last of America's first astronauts has left us, but propelled by their example we know that our future here on Earth compels us to keep reaching for the heavens. On behalf of a grateful nation, Godspeed, John Glenn.

Ohio governor John Kasich also released a statement saying:

John Glenn is, and always will be, Ohio’s ultimate hometown hero, and his passing today is an occasion for all of us to grieve. As we bow our heads and share our grief with his beloved wife, Annie, we must also turn to the skies, to salute his remarkable journeys and his long years of service to our state and nation. Though he soared deep into space and to the heights of Capitol Hill, his heart never strayed from his steadfast Ohio roots. Godspeed, John Glenn!

One of Glenn's close personal friends was Ohio democratic Senator Sherrod Brown.

He released a statement saying:

It has been one of the great blessings of my life to get to know John Glenn, and for Connie and me to count on him and Annie as mentors and friends. We loved him, we will miss him and we will continue to draw strength and wisdom from the lessons he shared with us over the years. What made John Glenn a great Senator was the same quality that made him a great astronaut and an iconic American hero: he saw enormous untapped potential in the nation he loved and he had faith that America could overcome any challenge. John’s kindness, his intelligence, his courage and his commitment to service set an example that our country needs today more than ever. John’s legacy will live on in the pages of the history books and the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him.

Brown told WTOL 11, he and his wife Connie just visited with Glenn and his wife Annie a little over a month ago. They reminisced about their first meeting when Brown was an Eagle scout.

"He came to our Eagle Scout dinner, about 25 Eagles, so I got my picture with John Glenn when I was a geeky-looking 16-year-old kid and this prestigious astronaut, he was Colonel Glenn then, not Senator Glenn, so had a long history with him. Just a wonderful family," Brown said.

Brown says Glenn's kindness, intelligence, courage and commitment to service set an example that our country needs today more than ever.

Republican Senator Rob Portman released a statement saying:

John Glenn was an American hero. He flew 149 combat missions in two wars; he was the first American to orbit the Earth, and the longest-serving United States Senator in Ohio history. I’m grateful to have known him, to have partnered with him on projects and legislation in Congress, and to have worked with him and served on his advisory board at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at the Ohio State University. Most recently, I called him to ask him to join me at my swearing in in January for the seat he once held. When I saw Senator Glenn in October at the Glenn School board meeting he was in good humor, gracious, and determined to contribute to Ohio, as always. John and Annie’s marriage and their seven decades of partnership have been a model for Jane and me, and we send our condolences to our friend Annie and all the Glenn family at this difficult time.

State senator Bob Latta said in part, "There are few lives, if any, that have been lived more fully than Senator John Glenn's. His legacy will be remembered as one of service to his country, both on air and on the ground."

State senator Randy Gardner said in part, "I am truly saddened to learn of the passing of an American hero and public servant, John Glenn...Ohioans can be forever proud of one of their greatest favorite sons."

NASA tweeted out their own tribute to the late great astronaut.

We are saddened by the loss of Sen. John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth. A true American hero. Godspeed, John Glenn. Ad astra.

