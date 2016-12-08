Bowling Green joins initiative drug-free workforce initiative

Bowling Green has announced itself as one of 18 Ohio communities participating in the Working Partners Drug-Free Workforce Community Initiative.

The statewide initiative is a public-private partnership, funded in part by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

“We are concerned about the drug-related issues we are facing and how they affect not only individuals, families, and the community as a whole, but also workplaces which are the economic foundation of our community,” said Amanda Moser, Community Educator for the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board, in a press release. “By bringing employers together to develop polices and share best practices, we believe we are taking very important steps to address the economic threat of substance abuse by employees and job seekers in our state.”

According to the press release, the initiatives goals are to increase an employable, drug-free workforce, and to build healthier, more productive and economically sound workplaces.

The objective is to create systems that will educate employees, parents or adults with influence over young people, to prevent drug use among that generation now and into the future.

